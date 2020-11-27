https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-tim-scott-stakes-are-high-for-georgia-runoff_3595950.html

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Fox News that if Democrats win the two Senate seats in the Georgia runoffs, they will transform America with socialist policies.

“There’s no doubt when you think of the elections in Georgia, it’s not simply controlling the Senate, it’s controlling the legislative agenda for America,” he said.

The Georgia runoffs are scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are running against Democrat challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Scott said the two sides could not be further apart.

“One side wants a $4 trillion tax increase … Our side lowered taxes by more than a trillion dollars. What that means … for the average person listening is a 60 percent increase in your taxes for single moms, a 70 percent increase in your taxes.”

He says he’s concerned that Democrats would try to dilute the Supreme Court’s conservative majority by adding more justices.

He’s also concerned that many top Democrats are in favor of defunding the police.

From NTD News

