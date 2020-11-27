https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2020/11/26/loeffler-obama-n2580710

Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler clapped back at former President Barack Obama’s defense of anti-American Reverend Jeremiah Wright. The former president justified Rev. Wright’s infamous “G-d damn America” sermon, claiming his words were taken out of context, and dubbed Rev. Wright as a “supremely gifted preacher.”

“In national politics, if you can take out a bunch of sound bites that say ‘God damn America,’ even if the context of it is prophetic and biblical and he’s trying to describe you know how somebody might feel – he wasn’t promoting the notion that God was damning America,” the former president said. “He was making a point that if you looked at slavery and discrimination you could see the conclusion of people feeling that there was not an alignment with Christian values and America. But if you see a two-minute sound bite, trying to explain that is too complicated.”

Sen. Loeffler had a harsh response the former president’s defense of the controversial religious figure:

Hi @BarackObama! You know what’s actually crazy? Saying America got what it deserved on 9/11, that America created HIV, and “God D*** America.” You know what’s even crazier? You & @ReverendWarnock celebrating it. https://t.co/mxFFDR8tO7 #gapol #gasen — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 25, 2020

The Georgia Republican’s opponent in the January runoff election also praised Rev. Wright, while making controversial comments about God and the military himself.

?? NEWLY UNCOVERED VIDEO of Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock: “America, nobody can serve God and the military.” From a 2011 sermon –>https://t.co/pShpS8gKvl #GAsen #GApol pic.twitter.com/XKO6nmZJG4 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 17, 2020

