In case you actually believed fact-checking was about telling the truth, and not shaping a political narrative, we give you this story.

Pollsters, when they are playing above board, are not specifically political entities.

The process is pretty simple: ask the public some questions, and publish their answers.

They tend to ask the public about significant questions of the day. Right now, those questions, obviously, will include the election results.

But Twitter didn’t LIKE what they had to say about public opinion.

Who cares if what Rasmussen said is objectively true.

Specifically, it’s a scientific measuring of public opinion, complete with details like margin of error.

And Twitter censored it, because they don’t like the news that scientific study reported.

