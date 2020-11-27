https://www.fox46.com/news/u-s/north-carolina/north-carolina-sheriffs-deputy-shot-suspect-in-custody/

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A female ex-firefighter has filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina fire department, saying the agency’s chief deprived her of her duty and inflicted severe mental and emotional distress.

Joy Ponder, the first woman to reach the rank of division chief in the Asheville Fire Department, filed the lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported. Ponder filed a state harassment lawsuit last year. In August, she was allowed to proceed with federal action by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the newspaper reported.

