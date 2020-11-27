https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/27/sorry-for-your-loss-naturally-john-brennan-is-infuriated-by-report-that-irans-top-nuclear-scientist-has-been-killed/

As we told you earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on the international community to condemn Israeli “terrorists” after Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated.

Former CIA Director John Brennan isn’t happy about the news, and took to Twitter to ask Iran for patience because some of their closest allies about about to occupy the White House again:

This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

I do not know whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the the murder of Fakhrizadeh. Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Obviously Brennan’s devastated by the news. We’re expecting other Obama administration alumni to join him.

Brennan absolutely furious about one of the Iranian regime’s nuclear masterminds getting bumped off. https://t.co/JgYr7FRIsb — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 27, 2020

Always nice to know who’s on the side of America’s enemies. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) November 27, 2020

John Brennan is against assassinating people without trial now? It’s a Thanksgiving Miracle. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020

Yeah, probably the guy was a pacifist working on the covid-vaccine. — Uriel💚compensando los borrados (@Uriel16549924) November 27, 2020

And by “return of responsible American leadership” he means a corrupt team that will sell America out to the highest bidder. https://t.co/AAQY3juuKx — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 27, 2020

Exactly!

Oh you really are something 👇👇👇 Iran is the worlds top state sponsor of terror and you assisted in aiding/abetting the enemy with the Iran deal – how much money did the Obama admin turn over to the regime? Sad and criminal were those actions 👇👇👇 https://t.co/RWxqakzzHu — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) November 27, 2020

Dude, you’re dirty AF. Maybe take a seat. Or 10 seats. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 27, 2020

Condolences on the loss of your Iranian terror comrade. https://t.co/AIw50wAkyL — Diana Allocco (@dianamee) November 27, 2020

Sorry for your loss John — Cap (@ecunningham1984) November 27, 2020

John Brennan loves him some Iran doesn’t he? https://t.co/QHgyhZ54bL — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 27, 2020

Sure does!

Maybe you should send Iran another plane filled with cash. There are words. And there are the records of actual actions from each administration https://t.co/NsKK9oxD6S — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 27, 2020

One thing Iran and others can take heart in:

Don’t worry, the Surrender Brigade is on the way! — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) November 27, 2020

Ugh.

