A Pennsylvania state legislator said Friday that he and his colleagues plan to assert their constitutional authority to name the electors to the Electoral College.

While the Constitution grants that power, many states, including Pennsylvania, have set up a system in which electors are automatically selected according to the state’s popular vote.

Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said in an intervew with Steve Bannon’s “War Room” that members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate are working on a joint resolution to “grab back” their constitutional authority from the secretary of state that was ceded in 1938, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Mastriano said the resolution was in the works on Friday to regain the power for the lawmakers to appoint the electors.

Momentum for the resolution came from the evidence presented at a hearing in Gettysburg on Wednesday, he said.

The interview:

Mastriano said that all of the witnesses of vote fraud in the 2020 election should be allowed to come forward.

“The media should have done this if they cared about truth,” he said.

He said the evidence is “compelling.”

Two of the four Republican leaders of the House and Senate already support resolution, as do more than half of GOP legislators, he said.

“We’re gonna do a resolution between the House and Senate, hopefully today. I’ve spent two hours online trying to coordinate this with my colleagues,” he said. “And there’s a lot of good people working this here. Saying, that the resolution saying we’re going to take our power back. We’re gonna seat the electors. Now obviously we’re gonna need the support of the leadership of the House and Senate, we’re getting there on that.”

Mastriano said the 2020 election was rife with “shenanigans and fraud” so lawmakers “can’t stand aside and just watch this unfold around us.”

“You know, it’s not about disenfranchising anybody, it’s making sure that every legal vote counted,” he said. “And if there’s extensive shenanigans out there it’s up to the general assembly to step in. So we have a fight on our hands and we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to.”

WND reported two constitutional-law experts, William J. Olson and Patrick M. McSweeney, have explained that Republican-controlled state legislatures that the authority to appoint slates of Republican electors to the Electoral College if the voters chose the Democratic candidate.

That could happen if there is evidence of fraud and other remedies are not available.

“During the 2020 presidential election, many of the so-called swing states, including Arizona, saw unprecedented – and unlawful – erosions of procedural safeguards as well as administration irregularities on Election Day,” they wrote. “People deserve an honest accounting of who won. … With respect to identifying and remediating fraudulent or mistaken results, it is now or never, whatever can be done must be done.

“Legislators who want to carefully examine the election process, and take action if significant election fraud is found, would be simply giving effect to the vote of the people, not denying it.”

