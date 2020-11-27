https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/state-lawmakers-seek-decertify-pennsylvania-election-results-citing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than two dozen state legislators have submitted a resolution seeking to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results, saying there is proof of “substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting.”

The resolution introduced late Friday by 26 House Republicans must be acted upon by end of business Monday, when the current legislative session ends. It had not been scheduled for a vote as of early Saturday.

“It is absolutely imperative that we take these steps if we are to ensure public trust in our electoral system,” the lawmakers said in a press release announcing their actions. “Faith in government begins with faith in the elections which select that government. Just as Pennsylvania led the founding of our nation, Pennsylvania should also lead the way by making sure our commonwealth continues to stand as a keystone in our nation where free and fair elections are of paramount concern, no matter the final outcome of those elections.”

The resolution stated that the “selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this Commonwealth is in dispute” and that the Secretary of State’s office and Gov. Tom Wolfe should “withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors.”

It was introduced just three days after President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made a presentation before a legislative body alleging fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania’s election, claims that Democratic leaders of the state dismissed.

You can read the full resolution here.

The lawmakers argued that Democratic state officials took substantial actions that changed the nature of the Nov. 3 election that were not authorized by the Legislature, and that it resulted in widespread irregularities including that:

“heavily Democrat counties permitted mail-in voters to cure ballot defects while heavily Republican counties followed the law and invalidated defective ballots; and

“in certain counties in the Commonwealth, watchers were not allowed to meaningfully observe the pre-canvassing and canvassing activities relating to absentee and mail-in ballots; and

“in other parts of the Commonwealth, watchers observed irregularities concerning the pre-canvassing and canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots; and

“witnesses testifying before the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on November 25, 2020 have provided additional compelling information regarding the questionable nature of the administration of the 2020 General Election.”

Among other things the resolution asks the state House of Representatives to acknowledge “substantial irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing during the November 3, 2020 election” and to disapprove “of the infringement on the General Assembly’s authority pursuant to the United States Constitution to regulate elections.”

The resolution drew immediate criticism from the spokesman for House Democrats.

House Democratic spokesman Bill Patton reacted to the proposed resolution. “Rudy Giuliani and others brought a circus to Pennsylvania and this is like the crowded clown car going round and round at the end of the show,” Bill Patton said. “Just a bit of ridiculous farce. The simple fact is the election’s over and Joe Biden is president-elect.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

