The Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Pennsylvania shot down a lawsuit by President Trump’s campaign team to call into question the results of the 2020 election in the state. This was expected and opens the door to the real battle that’s coming in the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the news, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis Tweeted, “On to SCOTUS!”

.@RudyGiuliani and me on Third Circuit’s opinion: The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 27, 2020

The lawsuit, which claims rampant voter fraud and election irregularities render the results erroneous, demanded that certain ballots be discarded based on their suspicious nature. The court of appeals wrote a scathing decision claiming there was no merit in the lawsuit, but in doing so left it wide open for the Supreme Court to hear the case and reverse the decision.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump campaign’s attempt to block Pennsylvania’s certification of a Joe Biden victory. The former vice president has an 81,000-vote lead in the state.

“Charges of unfairness are serious,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, whom President Trump himself appointed, wrote in his 21-page opinion on Friday. “But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here…Nor does the campaign deserve an injunction to undo Pennsylvania’s certification of its votes. The campaign’s claims have no merit.”

Mainstream media continues to hype the decision, as they do with all court decisions that go against the President, in their efforts to persuade the American people that Team Trump’s claims are baseless. But an avalanche of evidence has been dropping about voter fraud across the country, particularly in swings states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

On Wednesday, independent attorney Sidney Powell released two lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan. These “Krakens” detail tremendous accusations against everyone from county election officials all the way up to the Governors. While these suits work their way into district courts, Rudy Giuliani and Ellis continue to work on Pennsylvania and others states.

Every quick “loss” for Team Trump in district and appellate courts helps to usher us closer to the real battlefront in the Supreme Court. None of the decisions matter until the five originalist Justices have their say.

