https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-3/tech-millionaire-funds-election-fraud-team/
My interview with @PatrickByrne – the tech investor behind the elite shadow cyber security team digging up incontrovertible evidence of Election Fraud. This is the cyberdata behind the #Kraken. https://t.co/WR6YPsAOrm — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 25, 2020 INTERVIEW WITH PATRICK BYRNE https://d1cc0p6j4uj4n9.cloudfront.net/a8030261-4d8b-4acb-9495-b7b8d034e58f/mp4/923049a5-0273-44fe-b9c9-f98c8dee5ccd_Mp4_Avc_Aac_16x9_1280x720p_30Hz_3.5Mbps_qvbr.mp4 Chanel Rion — My interview with Patrick Byrne – […]