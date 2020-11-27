https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/teen-pupils-charged-beheading-french-teacher-isis-fanatic/

(THE SUN UK) – Four teenage pupils have been charged over the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty – including three who allegedly pointed him out to the terrorist who would kill him.

Paty was butchered in a suburb on the outskirts of Paris by teenage killer Abdoullakh Abouyedovich Anzorov after he used pictures of the Islamic profit Muhammad during a lesson on free speech. It comes after three other pupils were charged with complicity earlier this month over the beheading last month.

Paty’s murder has sparked outrage in France as it sparked new debates on free speech and how to tackle Islamic terrorism.

Read the full story ›

The post Teen pupils charged over beheading of French teacher by ISIS fanatic appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

