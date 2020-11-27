https://thelibertyloft.com/tennessee-refuses-to-make-covid-19-vaccine-mandatory-in-schools/

Share this article:

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nashville, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that once the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, it will be optional for students in grades K-12.

Gov. Lee was asked during a press conference if he is in favor of a coronavirus vaccine being mandatory for public school students K-12, the governor responded by stating that he does not forsee any mandates for a coronavirus vaccine for school students in Tennessee.

Tennessee won’t mandate vaccines in its schools https://t.co/MjJ9nKVVeb #7News — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) November 25, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“What I think about the vaccines is that they’re going to be very important for us in this state to curb the virus and ultimately, really be able to handle it,” Gov. Lee stated.

“But vaccines are a choice, and people have the choice and will have the choice in this state as to whether or not they should take that vaccine,” he continued. “That will be our strategy and that is what we think will happen all across the state.”

A Tennessee state law states that parents can decided whether or not to vaccinate their kids under religious reasons, as long as Tennessee is “in the absence of an epidemic or immediate threat of an epidemic.”

A recent bill introduced by Republican state Reps. Jay Reedy and Sen. Mark Pody last week would remove the provision currently limiting religious exemptions from school and work vaccination requirements in the face of an epidemic.

This would allow for religious exemptions from all vaccination requirements, even in the midst of a pandemic.

To contact Elizabeth, please reach out through The Liberty Loft website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

