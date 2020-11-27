https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/great-dystopian-reset/

An eerie term is trending in the popular lexicon: The Great Reset. What exactly is it, and what will it entail?

The World Economic Forum says, “There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.”

Hold on just one stinkin’ minute. To “improve the state of world”? By whose criteria? To me, “improving” the world would mean greater emphasis on personal responsibility, conservative family values and a flock of chickens in every backyard. To my progressive counterpart, “improving” the world could mean universal basic income, communal child-raising and pulling everyone out of rural lands in an Agenda 30-style roundup. Who’s right?

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, wrote a piece entitled “Now is the time for a ‘Great Reset’” in which he elaborates on what the Great Reset would entail: “To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Schwab also famously said, “You’ll own nothing” and “you’ll be happy about it.”

TRENDING: Employees melt down after learning company is publishing prominent conservative Jordan Peterson’s book: Report

We’ll all be happy, eh? Sounds like a threat to me.

This isn’t just dystopian conspiracy stuff, as the New York Times claims. This is being promoted by some of the most influential politicians in the world.

For example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while addressing a United Nations video conference, stated: “This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.”

In the spirit of never letting a crisis go to waste, COVID has offered the perfect opportunity to destroy the world economy and usher in some of the most ridiculous, draconian and (listen carefully) unsustainable social agendas to ever exist. Communism is never sustainable. Ever.

With American progressives determined to get Biden/Harris into office by whatever nefarious means possible, the far-left agenda will rapidly be pushed on all citizens, including the Green New Deal. Equality of outcome is the goal (as Kamala Harris assured us), not equality of opportunity. As James Delingpole observed on Breitbart, the Green Agenda IS the Great Reset: “What you need to understand is that the supposed ‘climate crisis’ we’ve been hearing about ad nauseam since at least the 1992 Rio Earth Summit was really just a pretext for the kind of globalist takeover now being conducted by our governments in lockstep with the World Economic Forum’s The Great Reset and the United Nations’ parallel Agenda 2030 (an update of its notorious Agenda 21).”

Everything that’s happened so far in 2020 – lockdowns, destruction of small businesses, crippled economy – is an attempt to shove people into such desperate circumstances that they’ll beg their elite overlords to “save” them.

And what will world rulers have once economies crash, poverty becomes rampant and people are desperate? To these power-mad rulers, it’s better to reign in hell than serve in heaven. They elites don’t care if they destroy the greatest nation with the greatest economy on earth; they’d rather reign in hell. The love of money (or power, since money = power) is indeed the root of all evil.

“‘We the people’ are not a part of this agenda, and are not included in this planning of a new society,” observes Gary D. Barnett on LewRockwell.com. “We are simply the cattle being prodded and used to sustain the masters. The public makes no decisions, as this plot for gaining technocratic control over all of us has been in the works for many years, but is now going forward at an unimaginable pace, all due to the COVID lie. Everything was planned long ago in secret, but now is being completed and telegraphed out in the open for all to see.”

It’s a power game, folks. We are mere pawns on their chessboard – expendable and disposable. It’s why Big Tech has spent the last few years silencing the opposition. It’s why every public school in the nation (kindergarten through university Ph.D. programs) is determined to indoctrinate and radicalize students into massive thought control. We are to be voiceless and powerless, controlled every bit as strongly as IT on the planet Camazotz from “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The Great Reset is also “necessary” to forestall the rise of “populism,” defined as governing by the people (y’know, the way our Founding Fathers envisioned). Former Secretary of State John Kerry, while attending a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum, asserted that a great reset was urgently needed to stop the rise of populism. “The notion of a reset is more important than ever before,” he said. “I personally believe … we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time.”

Oh sure, exciting for you. But what about the rest of us? And make no mistake, the only way this can be accomplished is to dismantle the Second Amendment and confiscate all firearms. As Rush Limbaugh might say, do not doubt me on this.

This is why Trump is so loathed by the Deep State. He’s not one of them. He’s one of us, the voiceless, powerless peons.

The things people hold dear – their faith, their families, their livelihoods – are being systematically denied, stripped and outlawed. “No one, up until last February, would ever have thought that, in all of our cities, citizens would be arrested simply for wanting to walk down the street, to breathe, to want to keep their businesses open, to want to go to church on Sunday,” notes Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. “Yet now it is happening all over the world. … The fundamental rights of citizens and believers are being denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman, faceless tyranny.”

So what do I, personally, plan to do about this potential Great Reset? My husband and I have a game plan. I’ll explain in next week’s column.

Do you appreciate WND’s unfiltered hard-hitting news and commentary? Read us AD-FREE by becoming a WND Insider! Find out more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

