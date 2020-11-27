https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/11/27/the-liberal-left-hilariously-tied-into-knots-trying-to-lecture-on-amy-coney-barrett-the-pope-and-scotus-n285864
About The Author
Related Posts
Homestyle: Poetry and Community
October 7, 2020
Senate Report Suggests There Could Be Potential Criminal Activity Involved With Hunter Biden’s Chinese Connections
September 23, 2020
Photographer for Denver Post Who Captured Murder at Pro-Trump Rally May Have Some Issues
October 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy