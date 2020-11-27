https://thelibertyloft.com/they-once-loved-the-supreme-court-now-democrats-say-it-is-irrelevant/

Washington, DC — Democrats were in an uproar just a month ago when President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushed the nomination and confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. They argued that the makeup of the new court would be wildly discriminatory toward certain American groups. Mainly, they were concerned about their voters and their power.

It’s no secret that there is a change in the makeup of the court. In the recent Supreme Court ruling on religious freedom, the court sided with religious groups 5-4. The ruling gave religious groups a win over NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his oppressive COVID-19 restrictions on religious groups. Similar restrictions have been placed in many other states as well.

The groups argued to the SCOTUS that the restrictions were far more restrictive on the houses of worship than anyone else. Chief Justice Roberts wrote that it is acceptable to override Constitutional freedoms in the event that it is in the interest of public health.

The ruling suggests that the new Supreme Court values freedom, rather than oppressive dictatorships. It’s obvious that Democrats have a problem anytime freedom is discussed, and this situation is no different. Especially after one Democrat said, the ruling was irrelevant.

Gov. Cuomo was quick to dismiss the order due to the fact that these churches are no longer in the restrictive zones. He said that the churches are no longer in “a red zone,” so the ruling is muted. That’s not the truth, however.

As I mentioned previously, houses of worship across the country have faced restrictive measures by Democrat Governors. I had shared previously in one of my podcasts that it is perfectly acceptable to go to the strip club with many of your friends in California, but you may not be able to go to worship with your family.

Churches are viewed as non-essential by Democrats. This is expressed through their willingness to restrict those places to small numbers of attendance while allowing larger stores and entertainment locations to restrict solely to a percentage of capacity.

How did we ever get to the point in our nation where we view big box retail stores as more essential than a church?

The Supreme Court ruling gives us an idea of exactly how the court’s makeup will look in the coming years. The justices, appointed by President Trump, are committed to protecting individual liberty. They view the Constitution as the document that guides freedoms in this country, rather than a hindrance to achieving goals for their party.

If there was any doubt in your mind as to why Trump and McConnell felt the need to fill the vacancy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this decision should eliminate it. Constitutional freedoms are important, and now the Supreme Court agrees once again.

