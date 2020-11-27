https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/third-circuit-court-rejects-trump-appeal-over-pennsylvania-scotus-next/

U.S. Third Circuit Court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump’s legal team lost in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia roundly rejected its latest effort to challenge the state’s election results. Trump’s lawyers vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote for the three-judge panel.

