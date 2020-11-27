http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/piHcnudIOBM/

Three protesters were arrested in Portland, Oregon, after “at least” 10 businesses were vandalized in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day, according to local police. Authorities do not believe they were able to apprehend all allegedly involved.

Portland Police Bureau officials report the arrest of three people in connection the attacks on the businesses. Those felony arrests include:

  • 24-year-old Chester Hester, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.
  • 38-year-old Nicole Noriega, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.
  • 23-year-old Bailey Willack, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Mugshots of Nicole Noriega (L), Chester Hester (C), and Bailey Willack (R).

Local authorities say businesses were targeted along Hawthorne Boulevard. One storefront in particular, New Seasons Market, was displaying signage showing support for Black Lives Matter.

The groups went on to attack multiple financial institutions including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Umpqua Bank.

Independent Media PDX also tweeted photos showing the destruction of multiple businesses along Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland.

A local Antifa group called for a Thanksgiving Eve attack on “symbols and structures of colonialism and capitalism.” PNY Youth Liberation Front, a group described as an Antifa group by independent journalist Andy Ngo, tweeted a call for a “decentralized anti-colonial day of action” on Thanksgiving Eve. The message began, “F**k Thanksgiving, f**k Black Friday!”

Officers cited and released another person on a weapons charge after finding them in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. Police officers also cited and released a juvenile for “crimes related to property damage.”

