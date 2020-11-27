This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict. Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks.

Greenwald — ‘FBI should investigate Brennan for Logan Act violation’

This, ironically, is *exactly* the message that Flynn gave to Russia during the 2016 transition — hey, guys, don’t get crazy with retaliation: wait until we’re in power shortly and things will be different.

Maybe the FBI should investigate Brennan for Logan Act violations? https://t.co/W6ltqKpsw9

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 27, 2020