A special provision in federal law protecting social media platforms from liability for their content should be repealed for “national security” reasons, contends President Trump.

The president made the comment Friday on Twitter, which along with Facebook and others are protected from libel lawsuits because they are regarded as neutral platforms rather than publishers.

For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

But the social-media giants have established editorial standards through which they have blocked or slapped warning labels on posts by the president and his supporters, critics argue.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

Trump tweeted Friday that “Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress.”

“Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past,” he wrote. “That’s why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where’s Hunter!”

His reference was to the lucrative influence-peddling deals by Joe Biden’s son and the new evidence that the former vice president himself profited.

According to a Media Research Center survey, more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, the survey found, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

BREAKING: Proof the media stole the election. An MRC study finds that 4.6% of Joe Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they known about the Biden family’s corrupt business dealings. https://t.co/X8NCCHVKui — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2020

The media and Big Tech STOLE the election by covering up the Biden family corruption scandal! Now we know this information could have changed the election outcome. We must hold them accountable! https://t.co/j5F3jKm7mL — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) November 9, 2020

“It is an indisputable fact that the media stole the election. The American electorate was intentionally kept in the dark,” said MRC President Brent Bozell.

The National File noted Friday that Trump also called for repeal of Section 230 last month after Facebook and Twitter suppressed the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story.

Throughout the election, the National File said, “a large quantity of the president’s tweets and other social media postings, along with those of many of his supporters, have been labelled as misinformation, with Tucker Carlson even arguing that Big Tech rigged the election in favor of Joe Biden ‘in plain sight.'”

This week, the personal account of Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano was shut down after the senator organized a hearing in his state’s legislature to witness testimony of vote fraud in the 2020 election.

