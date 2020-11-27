https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/trump-cites-massive-fraud-sidney-powell-releases-kraken/

President Trump made it clear to reporters on Thanksgiving day that if the Electoral College elects Joe Biden, he will leave the White House.

But if Biden is officially elected, the electors will have “made a mistake,” he said, because there was “massive fraud” in the 2020 vote.

“We are like a third world country,” he said of the state of the country’s voting system.

He spoke on the heels of the filing of two highly anticipated “release the Kraken” lawsuits by attorney Sidney Powell alleging that evidence of massive fraud should overturn the Georgia and Michigan results. Earlier Wednesday, in Pennsylvania, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, along with state lawmakers, heard witnesses testify of fraud on election night, including the alleged dump of some 570,000 votes for Biden in the early morning hours after polls closed.

Earlier this week, a judge halted certification of Pennsylvania’s vote, a Wisconsin judge allowed a petition challenging 150,000 ballots and a Nevada judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing alleging vote fraud robbed President Trump of victory.

In a 104-page complaint in Georgia, Powell, co-filing with attorney Lin Wood, outlines a scheme allegedly aimed at “illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

“Old-fashioned ballot-stuffing,” the complaint states, was “amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

The reference is to electronic voting machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems that can be connected to the internet.

“Mathematical and statistical anomalies rising to the level of impossibilities, as shown by affidavits of multiple witnesses, documentation, and expert testimony evince this scheme across the state of Georgia,” the complaint charges.

The lawsuit asserts Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Elections Board failed to enforce Georgia laws and the U.S. Constitution, citing “multiple violations,” including deals with Democrats to change voting procedures.

Among the claims are that at least 96,600 absentee ballots should be thrown out because they were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter.

The remedies requested include an order blocking the state’s certified results from being submitted to the Electoral College. The official tally has Biden winning by 12,000 votes.

The complaint also asks that all voting machines be subjected to forensic assessment, and it seeks 36 hours of surveillance video from the vote-tabulating center at State Farm Arena in Fulton County.

Election workers, the complaint asserts, evacuated poll watchers and workers for several hours on election night, claiming a water pipe burst, even as “several election workers remained unsupervised and unchallenged working at the computers for the voting tabulation machines until after 1:00 AM.”

‘Same pattern of election fraud’

Powell’s 75-page complaint in Michigan claims Biden’s 150,000-vote victory was obtained through “massive election fraud” in which “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” were counted.

Significantly, she says eyewitness and expert testimony verifies that the “same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations” in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin.

She cites a whistleblower’s sworn affidavit alleging Smartmatic software was adopted by Dominion because of its ability to hide the manipulation of votes in any audit.

The whistleblower, a military intelligence analyst, concluded after analyzing the Dominion software system that it was “certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China” in elections, including the 2020 vote.

