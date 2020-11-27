https://thehill.com/policy/technology/527712-trump-rails-against-twitter-in-late-night-tweets

President TrumpDonald John TrumpVenezuela judge orders prison time for 6 American oil executives Trump says he’ll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College The Memo: Biden faces tough road on pledge to heal nation MORE railed against Twitter in late night tweets on Thanksgiving, criticizing its trends algorithm and “big Conservative discrimination.”

The president slammed the social media platform for “sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world.”

“They make it up, and only negative ‘stuff,’” he wrote. “Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination!”

In a separate tweet, he posted, “For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!”

The president and Republicans have pushed for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be repealed, saying that it allows social media companies to discriminate against conservative content on their websites, although such content is often amplified.

Section 230, which was passed in 1996, protects tech companies from liability for third-party content posted on their platforms if they make “good faith” efforts to regulate what goes on their websites.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment.

Last week, the White House proposed to House Democrats that Trump would allow them to move forward with plans to replace the Confederate names of military bases if the Democrats would agree to repeal Section 230.

But House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithThe pandemic and a ‘rainy day fund’ for American charity House Democrat accuses Air Force of attempting to influence Georgia runoff races US national security policy in the 117th Congress and a new administration MORE (D-Wash.) has said he doesn’t think the proposal would work.

Trump did not specify which tweets or trends were “totally false,” but following his Thanksgiving press conference, the hashtag “DiaperDon” was one of the top trends on the social media platform in the U.S.

In the briefing, the president again promoted unfounded claims that voter fraud impacted the election that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he’ll leave White House if Biden declared winner of Electoral College The Memo: Biden faces tough road on pledge to heal nation US records 2,300 COVID-19 deaths as pandemic rises with holidays MORE is widely recognized to have won. He has refused to concede to the former vice president.

The hashtag “DiaperDon” was used by several celebrities, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who tweeted, “Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what’s good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you’ll be invited to sit at the big boy’s table.”

