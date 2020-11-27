https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-rejects-boycott-calls-in-georgia-runoffs-dont-play-into-hands-of-some-very-sick-people

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that his supporters should not boycott the Georgia runoff elections of Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, despite apparent calls to do so out of frustration over the 2020 presidential election.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result),” Trump claimed, “but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people.”

“Otherwise,” the president warned, “we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people.” Loeffler and Perdue’s runoff elections will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

POTUS noted that he will be in the Peach State on Saturday.

No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday! https://t.co/1ziqFq9S6O — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Twitter tagged the president’s post with a warning: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Mainstream media outlets project Democrat Joe Biden to have won the 2020 election with 306 electoral votes. While Trump said on Thursday that he will “certainly” abide by the results of the Electoral College when it votes on Dec. 14, his legal team is pursuing an ongoing legal case to overturn alleged voter fraud and highlight unequal treatment before the electoral votes are certified.

As noted by The Daily Wire earlier this week, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, echoed the same notion about ignoring calls to boycott the Georgia runoff elections.

“I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue],” Don Jr. wrote. “That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

“If Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock were to win his race against Loeffler and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff were to defeat incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue, the Senate would be tied, 50-50, leaving it in the hands of the Democrats if the Biden-Harris team wins the White House after the recount and legal processes play out,” The Daily Wire reported Monday. “Perdue narrowly missed being re-elected in the general election, as Georgia requires a run-off election if no candidate gets 50% of the vote. Perdue came agonizingly close, garnering 49.8% of the vote, as currently counted.”

Vice President Mike Pence, too, has been in the fight to keep the Senate for the GOP. Last Friday, the VP traveled to Georgia to campaign for the Republican senators at a “Defend The Majority” rally.

“I can tell you firsthand that he’s been one of the greatest and staunchest allies of our MAGA agenda in the United States Senate,” Pence said of Perdue. He also praised Loeffler for building “her own company up from the ground” and breaking “barriers in business and sports … to become one of Georgia’s most successful businesswomen.”

“For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia. … The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear,” the VP continued.

“We’re the last line of defense against this country making a change to the Left that we won’t get to undo for maybe two, three, four, five generations. We cannot let that happen,” Perdue told rally attendees.

