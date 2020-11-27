https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-supporters-in-georgia-consider-boycotting-election/
Trump supporters in Georgia consider boycotting election https://t.co/tPCA4FzfFZ pic.twitter.com/ZgbVu5w9eW
— Newsmax (@newsmax) November 26, 2020
President Trump issued a warning this morning — Vote!
No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday! https://t.co/1ziqFq9S6O
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020