Last week, Georgia-based attorney Lin Wood, who has filed legal challenges to the state’s certification of presidential election results for Democrat Joe Biden, suggested that Republicans sit out a pair of U.S. Senate run-off races Jan. 5.

Article originally published at Trending Politics.

Both of Georgia’s senators – David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – are Republicans. And both of them are needed to ensure that the Senate remains in Republican hands.

Granted, one of them could lose and the make-up of the upper chamber would still mean the GOP would be in control, but we’d prefer a bigger four-seat cushion (52-48). If they both lose, however, there will be a 50-50 split in the chamber and it’ll effectively belong to Biden and the Democratic Party because Vice President Kamala Harris will be the tiebreaker vote.

Wood, who is an ally of President Trump, was immediately blasted by Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives for the suggestion since handing complete control over all lawmaking to Democrats would be a disaster for our country.

“I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue],” Don Jr. wrote on Twitter. “That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

On Thursday, President Trump himself jumped into the fray and urged Georgia’s GOP voters to turn out in droves to support their two senators.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result) but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people,” he wrote on Twitter.

No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday! https://t.co/1ziqFq9S6O — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

The Daily Wire added:

Perdue narrowly missed being re-elected in the general election, as Georgia requires a run-off election if no candidate gets 50% of the vote. Perdue came agonizingly close, garnering 49.8% of the vote, as currently counted. Vice President Mike Pence, too, has been in the fight to keep the Senate for the GOP. Last Friday, the VP traveled to Georgia to campaign for the Republican senators at a “Defend the Majority” rally.

“I can tell you firsthand that he’s been one of the greatest and staunchest allies of our MAGA agenda in the United States Senate,” Pence said regarding Perdue.

The vice president also offered praise to Loeffler for building “her own company up from the ground” and breaking “barriers in business and sports … to become one of Georgia’s most successful businesswomen.”

“For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia. … The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear,” the VP continued.

“We’re the last line of defense against this country making a change to the Left that we won’t get to undo for maybe two, three, four, five generations. We cannot let that happen,” Perdue told rally attendees.

