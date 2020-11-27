https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-wants-section-230-terminated/

The president and Republicans have pushed for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be repealed, saying that it allows social media companies to discriminate against conservative content on their websites, although such content is often amplified.

Section 230, which was passed in 1996, protects tech companies from liability for third-party content posted on their platforms if they make “good faith” efforts to regulate what goes on their websites.

