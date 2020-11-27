https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-wants-section-230-terminated/

For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

The president and Republicans have pushed for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be repealed, saying that it allows social media companies to discriminate against conservative content on their websites, although such content is often amplified.

Section 230, which was passed in 1996, protects tech companies from liability for third-party content posted on their platforms if they make “good faith” efforts to regulate what goes on their websites.

SOURCE — The Hill