The US closed 10 bases in Afghanistan as part of the ongoing withdrawal https://t.co/w6YxSbcBca — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 27, 2020

Officials from the U.S. and Afghanistan confirmed that the bases have closed as part of the withdrawal agreement, though they did so under the condition of anonymity, since the military has not signed off on commenting about base closures with the media, and several of those closures had not been publicly reported.

“Little is known about what remains of those bases, many in Afghanistan’s most volatile provinces where U.S. support for Afghan operations has been critical in pushing back the Taliban,” the Post reads. “Some have been completely handed over to Afghan security forces. Others may have been vacated and left in place in a way in which they could be occupied again in the future if U.S. and Afghan officials consider it necessary. It is also unclear how much equipment — more difficult to move than people — is left at each of the closed installations.”