https://www.oann.com/u-s-federal-appeals-court-rejects-trump-campaigns-pennsylvania-election-case/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-federal-appeals-court-rejects-trump-campaigns-pennsylvania-election-case

November 27, 2020

By Tom Hals

(Reuters) – A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The ruling is yet another significant setback in Trump’s long-shot bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” wrote Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel. “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here. ”

The case could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Chizu Nomiyama)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

