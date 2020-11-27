https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/united-begins-flying-pfizers-covid-vaccine-rapid-distribution-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

United Airlines has begun flying shipments of Pfizer’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccine in anticipation of its upcoming approval by regulators, according to media reports.

The airline company will allegedly be maintaining regular chartered flights between Chicago and Brussels, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The company has also reportedly sought and obtained permission to carry significant quantities of dry ice aboard its airliners in order to preserve the vaccine during transit. Regulators generally place restrictions on the amount of dry ice permitted aboard flights due to risks of carbon dioxide leakage.

