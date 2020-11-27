https://thepalmierireport.com/us-military-intel-agents-ready-to-testify-in-dominion-scandal/

Radio Host Kevin McCullough pointed out that in Sidney Powell’s lawsuit in Michigan there are former US Army Intel agents willing to testify.

BREAKING: @SidneyPowell1 has US Military Intelligence Agents ready to testify that the Michigan/Dominion tabulation was able to be tampered with by foreign actors. Military Intelligence testifying about actual foreign capacity to interfere!https://t.co/SP8fOSq590 — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) November 27, 2020

The complaint cites a former electronic intelligence analyst under the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, who declared that the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran to monitor and manipulate elections, including the 2020 U.S. general election.

Another part of the complaint says that a former U.S. Military Intelligence expert had analyzed the Dominion software system and concluded that the system and software “were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China.”

“By using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials, Dominion neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020,” the filing reads.

This would turn the election on its head.

We will cover this as we learn more…..

