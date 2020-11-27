https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uss-nimitz-aircraft-carrier-moved-back-into-persian-gulf/
Just In: The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is being moved back into the Persian Gulf region along with other warships to provide combat support and air cover as US troops withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 under President Trump’s orders a defense official tells CNN.
— Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) November 27, 2020
