https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/vermont-governor-directs-schools-interrogate-students-familys-thanksgiving-activities/

Governor Phil Scott of Vermont is now directing schools to interrogate students about what they did on Thanksgiving. He wants to know if they had a large family gathering.

Did you ever imagine that things like this would be taking place in the United States?

And Phil Scott is a Republican. What is he thinking?

The Federalist reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING: KRAKEN RELEASED! Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election – Update: Michigan too

Vermont Governor Instructs Schools To Interrogate Students About Family Thanksgiving Gatherings Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is giving schools the green light to interrogate students about their Thanksgiving activities following the break. According to Scott, students or parents who admit to violating the state’s holiday travel and gathering rules will be forced to participate in online school for two weeks, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The penalty will be reduced to one week if the students in question take a COVID-19 test. The same quarantine method, Scott claimed, should apply to businesses whose employees decide to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays with friends and family. “This isn’t a way around the ban or an excuse to get together,” he wrote. “The more we adhere to this policy, the faster we’ll lower case counts & ease up on restrictions.”

See the governor’s tweets below:

Enough of these dominoes put our health care facilities at risk. Protecting our family and friends is in our hands and we all have a role to play. So I’m asking you to help by avoiding getting together with people outside your households and not travel this week. 8/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 24, 2020

Unfortunately, we know some will still get together and schools have asked for help. @VTEducation will direct schools to ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings and if the answer is yes, they’ll need to go remote for 14 days or 7 days and a test. 9/ — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 24, 2020

This is tyranny.

The government should not be asking children to snitch on their own families.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

