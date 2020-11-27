https://tennesseestar.com/2020/11/27/walkaway-campaign-founder-brandon-straka-announces-mass-canvassing-in-georgia-to-help-david-perdue-and-kelly-loeffler/









#WalkAway Campaign founder Brandon Straka announced this week that he is coordinating grand scale plans to help U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) win reelection. U.S. Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock want to represent the Peach State. Perdue and Loeffler are on the January 5, 2021 ballot for the U.S. Senate against Ossoff and Warnock, respectively.

“PATRIOTS – in the next two days I’m putting a plan together for a mass canvassing campaign in Georgia. This will include door knocking, phone banking, and live rallies. We must KICK ASS in GA to take these two Senate seats. Had great talks with GA GOP today! I need ALL HANDS ON DECK. Stay tuned!” Straka wrote. PATRIOTS-in the next 2 days I’m putting a plan together for a mass canvassing campaign in GA. This will include door knocking, phone banking & live rallies. We must KICK ASS in GA to take these 2 Senate seats.Had great talks w GA GOP today!

I need ALL HANDS ON DECK.

Stay tuned!🦃 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 26, 2020

As The Georgia Star News reported last week, Straka organized a mass protest in front of CNN’s Atlanta headquarters.

At that rally Straka said people are leaving the political left because they realize that MSNBC, CNN, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and others don’t tell the truth. Instead, Straka said those same outlets function as the “propaganda arm for the Democrat Party.”

Straka said he once despised Trump. He said the mainstream media informed him that Trump ridiculed a physically disabled reporter at a political rally — and Straka believed everything that the media fed him. Straka, who is gay, also said he spent his entire adult life voting off his minority status because the media told him that only Democrats care about marginalized groups while Republicans are “greedy, straight White people.”

As reported this week, members of a left-leaning environmental group have announced that Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races are the key to them and their political allies in Washington, D.C. enacting the Green New Deal into law. Members of this group, the Sunrise Movement, announced their intentions late last week. According to an emailed Sunrise Movement newsletter, members think they can use the Georgia U.S. Senate elections “to transform this country.” The newsletter did not identify which of the four primary U.S. Senate candidates would help them achieve their goals. The Green New Deal, however, is a Democratic Party initiative.

Chris Butler is an investigative journalist at The Tennessee Star. Follow Chris on Facebook. Email tips to [email protected]

