A young father in Toronto was carried away in handcuffs on Thanksgiving Day for “trespassing” at his own restaurant, refusing to comply with a coronavirus-related lockdown order that commands he not be allowed to open his business.

For numerous days Adam Skelly of Adamson BBQ had defied lockdown edicts and opened his business.

“Of course, it’s terrifying going up against the entire system. I put myself out there like that, but there’s no other choice,” Skelly said Tuesday. The business owner added that he was fighting for his three-year-old son.

Skelly quickly became a target for politicians and had his locks changed at the restaurant by police officers in the middle of the night, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Still, Skelly persisted, breaking into his restaurant and vowing to open. In response, cops arrested the man during a chaotic scene where his supporters grew angry. One man even tried to free Skelly from the grasp of police. He, too, was arrested.

“The owner of Adamson BBQ vowed to reopen at 11am today- but police have changed the locks so he can’t get in. He’s put out a call for a locksmith & his supporters have returned for day 3. We’re standing by at the scene. I count at least 20 officers here,” said City News reporter Tina Yazdani.

“It’s past 11am and Adamson BBQ remains closed. Police have blocked the road here, so a delivery truck with food for the restaurant can’t get through. The owner’s supporters are carrying it to the restaurant to hand out in the parking lot,” she followed-up. “More police & more people arriving to Adamson BBQ, which remains closed after police changed the locks.”

“The crowd getting riled up at Adamson BBQ,” Yazdani reported in the mid-morning. “People are pounding on the door of the restaurant, chanting ‘open’ and ‘we’re hungry.’ Police changed the locks here this morning.”

Then, a little past noon, Skelly was arrested and changed for “obstructing police,” according to City News.

As seen in the below video footage, a man seemingly attempts to free Skelly from officers’ grasps and a scuffle breaks out. That man was arrested, too, City News reported.

As the businessman is being taken away, some of his supporters yell to the police officers that what they are doing is shameful, and another man shouts that Skelly has a right to open his business.

Police later told the public that Skelly “had been advised not to enter the restaurant, he attempted to anyways & pushed through police- at that point he was handcuffed for trespassing,” reported Yazdani. “He’s facing 4 new charges and will be held in custody overnight. Bail hearing [Friday].”

In a full report on the incident, it was noted that the crowd of support for Skelly “grew even larger” after he was taken away in handcuffs. One woman was heard shouting, “The media is lying to you.”

A man not in support of the protest told City News it was “really sad to see” people who apparently think coronavirus is “made up.” “I mean, this is Canada,” he said.

