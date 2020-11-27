https://www.oann.com/who-warns-countries-with-falling-covid-cases-to-stay-alert/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=who-warns-countries-with-falling-covid-cases-to-stay-alert

November 27, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters) – Even if countries see a fall in coronavirus cases, they need to stay vigilant, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for COVID-19, said on Friday.

“What we don’t want to see is situations where you are moving from lockdown to bringing (the virus) under control to another lockdown,” she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Nearly 61 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1.4 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

“It is in our power to keep transmission low,” she said. “We have seen dozens of countries show us that it can be brought under control and kept under control.”

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

