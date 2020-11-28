https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/26-pennsylvania-house-republicans-8-senators-call-withdrawing-certification-presidential-electors/

The Democrat-Marxist machine in Pennsylvania stopped counting votes on election night because Joe Biden was getting annihilated by President Trump.

Trump was up by nearly 700,000 votes on election night after the polls closed.

Within 48 hours of Election Day, hundreds of thousands of ballots were counted for Joe Biden while crooked Democrat elections officials blocked GOP poll watchers from observing the vote count.

The corrupt Pennsylvania Secretary of State and Democrat Governor Wolf rushed to certify the election results, but a Commonwealth judge said not so fast.

On Wednesday the Pennsylvania state legislature held a hearing on the 2020 election issues and irregularities.

One witness described the huge “spikes” in Pennsylvania during the hearing and the crowd gasped.

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” “And how much for Trump? Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

Rudy Giuliani pointed out two huge gaps with Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballots.

“You have two major gaps — you have the 672,770 votes that were not inspected by anyone secretly put into the ballot box and then you have this gap that I don’t understand between the mail-in ballots. You’ve sent out: 1.8 million and the number you counted: 2.5 million!” Rudy said.

On Friday the Pennsylvania State legislature filed a resolution to dispute the statewide 2020 election results.

Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, a retired Colonel of the Unites States Army, led the way.

“If this is the case, under Article II, Section 1.2 of the US Constitution, the state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College.” he said.

There is mounting evidence that the PA presidential election was compromised. If this is the case, under Article II, Section 1.2 of the US Constitution, the state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College. (1) — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) November 28, 2020

“This power was given to the state legislature for the purpose of safeguarding the appointment of our President, specifically contemplating corruption and ensuring that the people are not disenfranchised through a corrupt election process,” Mastriano said.

This power was given to the state legislature for the purpose of safeguarding the appointment of our President, specifically contemplating corruption and ensuring that the people are not disenfranchised through a corrupt election process. (2) — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) November 28, 2020

“Therefore, we are introducing a Resolution to exercise our obligation and authority to appoint delegates to the Electoral College,” he added.

Therefore, we are introducing a Resolution to exercise our obligation and authority to appoint delegates to the Electoral College. (3) — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) November 28, 2020

26 House Republicans called for withdrawing certification of presidential electors, via Penn Live:

A band of 26 Pa. House lawmakers are circulating a memo seeking support of a proposed resolution declaring the state’s certification of presidential electors and other statewide election results to be in dispute. This comes two days after President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani testified before a panel of Pennsylvania House and Senate Republican lawmakers about his allegations of voter fraud and election rigging,

26 House Republicans and 8 Senators are now on board with the joint resolution.

Plus 8 Pennsylvania senators! https://t.co/0j4V90oGpe — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 28, 2020

