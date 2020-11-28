https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/28/admitted-that-they-lied-candace-owens-describes-how-she-fought-fact-checkers-false-rating-and-won/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Collaborators'! NYT catches heat from lefties for actually fact-checking one of Joe Biden's false statements about Donald Trump
September 30, 2020
Classic: Kathy Griffin busts out her infamous severed bloody Trump head as Election Day commentary
November 3, 2020
Same NYT that imploded over Tom Cotton op-ed is proud to publish ChiCom propaganda that 'puts Hong Kong Freedom fighters in danger'
October 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy