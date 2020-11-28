https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc38d40fcf548787cff5ec0
Dave Prowse, the British actor who played Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy has died at the age of 85, according to his agent….
On TikTok, videos showing Covid-19 vaccine trials and others explaining how the vaccines work have racked up millions of views….
Covid-19 claimed the life of Chicago-based Polish newsman Jan Krawiec, a Nazi foe and Auschwitz survivor who made sure his story was told….
Despite support for legalization in the House, the Senate is expected to keep holding up federal marijuana change next year….
Over the past four years, the flag has been re-cast as a kind of MAGA shorthand. Now, Trump foes are ready to take the symbol back….