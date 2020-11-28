https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/amy-covid-barrett-trends-left-goes-nuts-scotus-ruling-religious-gatherings/

(RED STATE) – “Almost” as enjoyable as the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to block New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order limiting the size of religious gatherings – ostensibly to fight against the spread of COVID – has been watching the predictable apoplectic meltdown on the Left.

Moreover, the enjoyment is made extra special by knowing that they know SCOTUS might well not have even taken up the case – just as it refused to do in two similar cases earlier this year – if Amy Coney Barrett were not on the Court to cast the tie-breaker.

And best of all is knowing that the Democrat Party and its dancing monkeys in the liberal media know damn well Wednesday’s SCOTUS decision was a harbinger of things to come.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

