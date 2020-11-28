Republican David Valadao flips House seat in California, defeating incumbent Democrat TJ Cox.

Californians rejected in large numbers the Democrats they elected two years ago by electing Young Kim, Michelle Steel, Mike Garcia, and returning David Valadao. The Democrats narrow 5-seat margin in the house will allow Republicans to serve as a much-needed check on Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/NUTsTEh2Hb

Republicans pick up a 3rd seat in California and projected to “flip” one more.

Young Kim, Michelle Steel, and now David Valadao will all be headed to Washington.

Mike Garcia leads, if he wins, that means this will be Republicans 4th flipped seat following the 2018 blue wave. https://t.co/N3wlEFYP6p

