(POST MILLENNIAL) – The Arizona State Legislature will hold a hearing on election integrity Monday, November 30. Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis will be present on behalf of President Donald J. Trump.

The President’s legal team will be present from DC to assist in a fact finding hearing with select members of the Arizona House and Senate and a panel of experts.

The goal of the team is to gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened during the election in Arizona and take immediate action.

