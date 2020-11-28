https://headlineusa.com/arizona-michigan-election-integrity-hearings/

The hearing on election fraud in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania spread a message that reached state legislators in Arizona and Michigan.

Arizona legislators will hold a hearing at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 30, The Epoch Times reported.

Arizona’s state legislature itself did not schedule the hearing, but lawmakers, including state rep. Mark Finchem, R-Tucson, will attend, The Washington Examiner reported.

“After a review of the statistical anomalies…affidavits of improper actions, and community outrage that has grown out of what appears to voters to be an attempt to throw the election through a number of fraudulent efforts, we decided…that we should move forward with a public hearing,” Finchem wrote.

President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, will bring forward firsthand witnesses to election fraud and hacking.

Some Republican state legislators said they will hold the hearing to “to gather the evidence that justifies calling a special session to contemplate what happened and take immediate action accordingly.”

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to hear “testimony regarding absentee ballot counting at the TCF Center” in Detroit.

Giuliani and Ellis have suggested that state legislatures should assert their Constitutional authority to select Electoral College delegates themselves, rather than through secretary of state and governors offices.

They have argued that certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election would amount to fraud, since Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not legitimately win.

“As established in Article 2, Section 1.2 of the United States Constitution, State Legislatures have the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, providing a critical safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation,” Giuliani and Ellis said in a statement.

