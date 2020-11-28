https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-considering-cindy-mccain-for-ambassadorship-report

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is reportedly thinking of naming Cindy McCain the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to sources who spoke to The Times of London.

Cindy McCain, who is the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), is an Anglophile, according to The Independent, and Biden reportedly seeks to reward her for helping deliver him Arizona as a blue state.

“It’s hers if she wants it. She delivered Arizona. They know that,” the source told the Times.

Cindy McCain is no fan of President Donald Trump, who tussled publicly with her late husband. As The Daily Wire reported:

Cindy McCain broke radio silence and publicly endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, arguing that her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), would have wanted it. President Donald Trump, however, said she and “Sleepy Joe” can have each other. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the president referred to Joe Biden as “John McCain’s lapdog” that joined him in many bad decisions, such as the Iraq War. “I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” Trump tweeted. “Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” In her endorsement on Twitter, McCain said that her husband “lived by a code,” which put country over political party. “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said.

McCain reportedly decided to back Biden after The Atlantic published a story in which anonymous sources alleged that Trump referred to World War I veterans at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers.”

“For me, the final straw was the, you know, ‘They’re losers and suckers,’” Cindy McCain told CBS during an interview on “60 Minutes.”

“It angered me a great deal. It angered me. And so I thought, you know, I can either sit here and be angry or I can do something,” McCain continued, adding, “You know, I’m the mother of two veterans and a wife of a veteran, and my father was a veteran. They were not losers and suckers by any chance.” People who were with Trump when he was alleged to have made such comments claimed they were fabricated. As The Daily Wire reported:

A report published by The Atlantic claimed on Thursday that President Donald Trump called American troops who died in battle “losers” and “suckers,” citing anonymous sources. The story is now being strongly disputed by at least five witnesses who were with the president that day and say that the story is nothing short of a fabrication.

