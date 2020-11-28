https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cindymccain-biden-ambassador-uk/2020/11/28/id/999096

Joe Biden is eyeing Cindy McCain as a potential U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to multiple sources.

“It’s hers if she wants it,” a source told The Times of London about McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain. “She delivered Arizona. They know that.”

Biden was the first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996.

McCain, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, is a known Anglophile. She and former Sen. Jeff Flake are both being credited for endorsements that helped Biden win in their state. Both have been floated for posts in the Biden administration, reports The Hill, with McCain being considered for a top ambassador role or another diplomatic post.

She currently serves on Biden’s transition team on the advisory board. She has never held public office but is said to have had a front-row seat to international diplomacy while traveling with her husband, a frequent target of barbs from Trump.

McCain told ABC’s “The View,” which her daughter Meghan co-hosts, that the Biden administration will be “all-inclusive and there is a role for Republicans.”

Biden has also signaled that he could reach across the aisle and name Republicans to key posts in his administration, including in his Cabinet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

