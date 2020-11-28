https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527814-biden-eyeing-cindy-mccain-for-uk-ambassador-position-report

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election ‘farcical’ New DOJ rule could allow executions by electrocution, firing squad MORE is reportedly eyeing Cindy McCain to serve as ambassador to the U.K., according to multiple reports citing The Times of London.

McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainThe Memo: GOP mulls its future after Trump Juan Williams: Obama’s dire warnings about right-wing media Democrats’ squabbling vindicates Biden non-campaign MORE (R-Ariz.), has been a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election ‘farcical’ Republicans ready to become deficit hawks again under a President Biden MORE and endorsed Biden during his campaign. She is a known Anglophile, the Independent noted, and is thought to be a front-runner in return for helping Biden flip Arizona.

“It’s hers if she wants it,” a source told the Times. “She delivered Arizona. They know that.”

The Hill has reached out to Biden’s transition team for comment.

Biden became the first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996. Some Democrats say it was endorsements from McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeProfiles in cowardice: Trump’s Senate enablers McSally concedes Arizona Senate race The Hill’s Morning Report – ObamaCare front and center; transition standoff continues MORE — two respected Republicans from the state — that pushed Biden over the top.

The two Republicans, who both said that Biden would restore civility and honor to the White House, have been floated for Biden administration posts, with McCain possibly serving as a top ambassador or in another diplomatic post.

Biden gave McCain a speaking slot during the Democratic National Convention and named her to his transition’s advisory board. While she’s never held public office, she had a front-row seat to international diplomacy when she traveled around the world with her late husband, whom Trump repeatedly disparaged.

Asked on ABC’s “The View” about serving in a Biden Cabinet earlier this month, McCain said, “This is an administration that’s going to be all-inclusive, and there is a role for Republicans in the administration.”

The former vice president has signaled that he might reach across the aisle to name Republicans to Cabinet posts and other key slots in his administration.

