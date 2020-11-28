https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/biden-reportedly-twisted-his-ankle-saturday-while-playing-one-his-pet-dogs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden hurt his ankle this weekend while playing with one of his pet dogs but is not seriously injured, according to news reports Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday, and the 78-year-old Democrat was scheduled Sunday to see a doctor, in “an abundance of caution,” his office told news outlets.

