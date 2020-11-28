https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bidens-dogs-have-told-pet-psychic-their-master-will-be-great-president?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

From the “you can’t make this up” file comes this headline from The Daily Beast: “Joe Biden’s Dogs Have Told This Pet Psychic a Lot About Their Beloved Master, and His Future.”

The subhead says: “Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be ‘a great president.'”

Seriously.

“The Biden White House has sprung its first leaks,” the Beast piece says. “But what can be done when the leakers are the president-elect’s beloved dogs, and they are communicating telepathically with a pet psychic in the English Midlands?”

Lee-Crowther hasn’t ever met the dogs, but viewing their pictures, she said “she forged a close relationship with Biden’s dogs — and wow, did they ever dish about their owner, as well as a ‘ramping-up’ of his troubles with the non-conceding President Trump, moving into the White House, their master’s calmness, and even Biden’s plans to govern.”

“The very first thing I got was that they were both very excited about moving to the White House,” Lee-Crowther told The Daily Beast. “I had a real connection, I felt that excitement of theirs. They showed me that Joe Biden is very bonded to his dogs, and has a real connection to them. They kept showing me that although he has rescued one of the dogs, the dogs feel in many ways they have rescued him.”

“They made me feel that he will make a great president,” she continued. “He loves to help people. They described him as being a big softy. He talks to them like they are people about his ideas, hopes for the future, if he is having a good day or a bad day, like how we would talk to a person about things. They showed me that he feels as if dogs do understand him. He also has a great sense of humor.

“He is also very open-minded. They said he will lead the USA in a very different way to what you have seen before. They believe that crime will be reduced under him, and that he will be anxious to talk to countries about peaceful resolutions to conflicts.”

The mainstream media has been all over the Biden dogs.

“Biden’s bringing the big dogs to the White House — German shepherds Champ and Major,” NBC News reported earlier this month.

“President-elect Joe Biden is facing the prospect of a divided Congress when he takes office in January — but he’ll have some loyal friends in the White House,” the network reported. “After four years of no first pet at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — the longest such stretch in well over a century — Biden and his wife will move in with a pair of German shepherds, Champ and Major.”

Said the Washington Post: “Dogs are returning to the White House: Biden’s German shepherds, including the first shelter pup.”

“A longtime presence in the federal government, Biden took the famous line literally: If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog,” wrote the Post. “Now, his two German shepherds, Champ and Major, are expected to join the president-elect and Jill Biden at the White House following his inauguration in January. At 12 years old, Champ is the elder of the pair, while 2-year-old Major, who will become the first shelter dog to live at the White House, was adopted a few months before Biden announced his latest run for the presidency. The German shepherds will fill an empty role at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.: President Trump was the first occupant in more than a century not to own a pet of some kind.”

