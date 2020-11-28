https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-lives-matter-biden-garcetti

A founding member of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has slammed Joe Biden, and accused the former vice president of capitalizing on the defund the police movement, according to the Daily Wire.

Dr. Melina Abdullah, the lead organizer of BLMGNF’s Los Angeles chapter that opened in 2013, alleged that Biden “capitalized on our efforts to defund the police, and then tried to condemn the words at the same time.” Last week, several Black Lives Matter leaders lambasted Democrats for not supporting the defund the police movement.

“We want to be very clear that as we happily usher out the Trump regime, we will not accept liberal white supremacy in the White House in the form of Joe Biden,” Abdullah, who has been critical of Biden’s “lock-them-up approach that feeds mass incarceration and overpolicing,” said.

“It doesn’t matter to me if Kamala Harris is your vice president if you’re using her black woman body to usher in oppressive systems and oppressive people like Eric Garcetti,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah made the comments earlier this week during protests outside of the home of Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti. Black Lives Matter Los Angeles was protesting the reports that Garcetti was in contention for a position in a potential Joe Biden cabinet. Garcetti is allegedly being considered for secretary of Transportation or Housing and Urban Development.

“What he’s attempted to do for his entire reign as mayor is silence black voices,” Abdullah said of Garcetti. “We will not let our voices be silent. … He wants us to be silent. And he continues to feed a police department that is one of the most murderous in the entire nation.”

Abdullah said a Garcetti appointment to Biden’s potential cabinet would be “doubling down on liberal white supremacy.”

“We have to remember that there are a lot of liberal white supremacists,” Abdullah said, making a reference of Garcetti. “Just because you plaster on a smile, just because you have a few sellout Negros that want a seat at your dinner table, just because you speak a little bit of Spanish…that does not make you not a white supremacist.”

Two people were arrested this week during protests outside of Garcetti’s residence. The protests continued on Saturday, for the fifth-straight day.

(Content Warning: Explicit language):

In 2013, Abdullah had a much different opinion of Garcetti, and openly supported him.

Patrisse Cullors, one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter organization, is calling for Biden to adopt far-left legislation for Biden to adopt far-left legislation that would lead to the abolition of prisons and open borders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

