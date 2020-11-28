https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-exclusive-thousands-fake-votes-found-wisconsin-recount-dane-county-photos-report-gop-observer/

The Wisconsin recount of 2020 election ballots is currently underway in Wisconsin.

According to our source on the ground: More than 2,000 of fake votes were found at Wisconsin Recount in Dane County on Friday!

* On Black Friday, there were so many Trump observers that two dozen of them had nowhere to sit, and had to back upstairs and watch on closed circuit TV. * Thousands of fake votes were found!

The signature “MLW” was used on the the fake votes.

These initials were found on thousands of “votes” by “indefinitely confined” people.

Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin after a huge dump of votes were dropped in the middle of the night of Biden only votes to put him ahead of President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden currently leads the state by around 20,000 votes.

In this final photo, the fake votes are the two piles on the right.

