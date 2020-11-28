https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-general-flynn-announces-new-sidney-powell-kraken-case-michigan-additional-amendment-georgiaaudio/

General Michael Flynn held his first interview since the pardon with WVW-TV on Saturday night.

General Flynn joined Lt. General McInerney and conservative activist Mary Fanning in his first interview on WVW.

General Michael Flynn took up most of the interview shedding light on the Trump election strategy in combatting the massive and obvious fraud in the 2020 election.

Flynn repeated during the interview that President Trump has a clear path to victory, “We have clear, clear paths to winning for this president… If we don’t correct what is happening right now over the next couple of weeks then I hate to really think what will happen in our country going forward into the latter part of December and into the next month. I do not believe for a second that the country will accept Vice President Biden as the next president. “

General Flynn added, “I was asked today 1 to 10 who will be the next president. I said Donald Trump. Hands down!… I believe we’re going to win.”

During the interview General Michael Flynn announced Attorney Sidney Powell filed two amendments today.

General Flynn: Today they just filed another amendment to those in Georgia and back again in Michigan. And I think the next priorities are looking at some of these other states where there’s some big challenges.

General Flynn is back.

