https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-huge-judge-mccullough-rules-2020-pa-election-likely-unconstitutional-gives-state-legislators-power-choose-electors/
This is HUGE!
Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled that the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.
McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”
Pennsylvania trial court rules the 2020 election was likely unconstitutional in Pennsylvania, and that gives state legislators power to choose electors. https://t.co/pWt9g81ld1
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 28, 2020
TRENDING: Breaking: Trump Gettysburg Trip Canceled After Giuliani Second Close Contact With COVID Announced
BREAKING REPORT: Judge Patricia A. McCullough rules that PA preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld..
“Additionally, Petitioners appear to have established a
likelihood to succeed.”
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 28, 2020
More via Rose Tennent:
PA Legal Update
Judge McCullough issues HUGELY favorable opinion
Of Note:
– Commonwealth barred from taking ANY further steps to certify results
– Issues raised found to be of “statewide and National concern”
-“likelihood to succeed on the merits”
— Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) November 28, 2020
Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling.
Memorandum Opinion Filed in Pennsylvania by Judge McCullough – Election Likely Unconstitutional by Jim Hoft on Scribd