https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-huge-judge-mccullough-rules-2020-pa-election-likely-unconstitutional-gives-state-legislators-power-choose-electors/

This is HUGE!
Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled that the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.

McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

TRENDING: Breaking: Trump Gettysburg Trip Canceled After Giuliani Second Close Contact With COVID Announced

More via Rose Tennent:

Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling.

Memorandum Opinion Filed in Pennsylvania by Judge McCullough – Election Likely Unconstitutional by Jim Hoft on Scribd

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...