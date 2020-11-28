https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-huge-judge-mccullough-rules-2020-pa-election-likely-unconstitutional-gives-state-legislators-power-choose-electors/

This is HUGE!

Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough ruled that the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.

McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

Pennsylvania trial court rules the 2020 election was likely unconstitutional in Pennsylvania, and that gives state legislators power to choose electors. https://t.co/pWt9g81ld1 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 28, 2020

TRENDING: Breaking: Trump Gettysburg Trip Canceled After Giuliani Second Close Contact With COVID Announced

BREAKING REPORT: Judge Patricia A. McCullough rules that PA preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.. “Additionally, Petitioners appear to have established a

likelihood to succeed.” — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 28, 2020

More via Rose Tennent:

PA Legal Update

Judge McCullough issues HUGELY favorable opinion Of Note:

– Commonwealth barred from taking ANY further steps to certify results

– Issues raised found to be of “statewide and National concern”

-“likelihood to succeed on the merits” — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) November 28, 2020

Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling.

Memorandum Opinion Filed in Pennsylvania by Judge McCullough – Election Likely Unconstitutional by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

