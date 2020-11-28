https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-second-judge-upholds-halt-to-pennsylvania-certification/

Decision handed down late tonight…

Pennsylvania State Judge Halts Certification, Finds Likelihood Mail-In Balloting Procedures Violate PA Constitution https://t.co/iBwTNjxrCD — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) November 28, 2020

HUGE decision issued by Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCulloughhttps://t.co/q0vDuNXGaa — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 28, 2020

Judge Upholds Halt To Certification, Mail-In Balloting Procedures Violate PA Constitution

Late Friday, a Pennsylvania state court Judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing Pennsylvania from taking any further steps to perfect its certification of the election, including but not limited to appointment of electors and transmission of necessary paperwork to the Electoral College, pending further court hearings and rulings. The ruling upholds an injunction from earlier in the week, and is significant because of the findings made in the Opinion released tonight.

You can read the opinion here.

The case has been somewhat under the radar, because it doesn’t involve claims of fraud. It appears to be a pretty straight legal argument. This is not the federal court case that has received a lot of press attention and in which the Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied relief.

The issue in this case is whether legislative expansion of absentee balloting to broad mail-in balloting violated the Pennsylvania Constitution. It’s not clear what the relief would be; the petitioners seek to preclude the Secretary of State from transmitting the certification or otherwise perfecting the electoral college selections.

Earlier in the week, Judge Patricia McCollough issued a temporary halt to the certification process, and that now is on appeal to the PA Supreme Court. The Judge issued this Opinion to extend that halt pending futher hearings, and to set forth the basis for the injunction, which could be relevant to the appeal.

